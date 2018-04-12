Glanbia holds milk price for March supplies but warns market only returning 27c/L

Glanbia will hold its March milk price for members at 33 cent per litre (cpl) including VAT.

The processor said in a statement that based on recognised indicators it is generally accepted that dairy markets are currently returning approximately 27cpl (including VAT) and have been for some time.

However, recognising the impact of recent exceptional weather conditions, Glanbia Ireland (GI) is continuing to provide support and will pay a base price for March of 30 cpl including VAT for manufacturing milk at 3.6% fat and 3.3% protein. In addition, Glanbia Co-op will make a payment to members of 3 cpl including VAT for March manufacturing and liquid milk supplies at 3.6pc fat and 3.3pc protein.

Henry Corbally, Glanbia Chairman, said that March had been an extremely difficult month on Glanbia supplier farms, with temperatures below normal, rainfall of more than twice the long term average and grass growth significantly below expected levels. As a result, supply volumes, milk constituents and farm costs were adversely affected. “While dairy markets continue to be relatively weak, Glanbia is very conscious of the challenges currently faced by our suppliers and we will continue to do as much as possible to support them,” he said.