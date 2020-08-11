Glanbia holds milk price for July supplies amid 'fragile' markets

Glanbia has held its milk price for July supplies, paying a base price of 29.68c/L for supplies, amid what it described as a 'fragile' market balance.

In a statement today, it says it will pay its member milk suppliers 30.10c/L (including VAT) for July creamery milk supplies at 3.6% butterfat and 3.3% protein. This is unchanged from the June milk price.

Glanbia Ireland (GI) will pay a base milk price for July of 29.68 cpl (including VAT) for creamery milk at 3.6% fat and 3.3% protein, while farmer members will also receive a 0.42c/L (including VAT) payment from Glanbia Co-op on all milk supplied this month as their ‘Share of GI Profit’.

The Glanbia Ireland base price and the Share of GI Profit payment will be adjusted to reflect the actual constituents of milk delivered by suppliers.

Glanbia Chairman Martin Keane said the "current market balance is fragile. Weak global economic data and high rates of coronavirus in many key importing regions are of concern. Market direction will depend on the level of milk supply in key regions and recovery of foodservice demand.”

Last month Keane said dairy markets had strengthened, as some food service outlets re-opened. “However, given the weak economic data and high rates of coronavirus in many key importing regions, the short and medium term market direction remains uncertain.”

