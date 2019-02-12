Glanbia holds milk price for January supplies

Glanbia will pay its Member milk suppliers 32 cent per litre (cpl) including VAT for January manufacturing milk supplies at 3.6pc butterfat and 3.3pc protein.

This is unchanged from the December price. Glanbia Ireland (GI) has maintained its base milk price for January at 30 cpl including VAT, for manufacturing milk at 3.6% fat and 3.3% protein.

In addition, Glanbia Ireland will make an interim market payment of 1cpl (including VAT) on all January milk supplies (excluding Fixed Milk Schemes paying above 31cpl).

Glanbia Co-op will make a support payment to Members of 1 cpl including VAT. The Glanbia Ireland payments and the Glanbia Co-op support payment will be adjusted to reflect the actual constituents of milk delivered by suppliers.

Glanbia Chairman Martin Keane said: “Glanbia Ireland is holding its base price at 30cpl and paying a 1 cent per litre interim market payment as we await developments. Lower supply from key EU regions and a positive GDT has helped market sentiment, but Brexit and global trade tensions continue to create uncertainly around market direction”.