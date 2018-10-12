Farm Ireland
Glanbia holds milk price but warns of market risks

Glanbia Ireland has a 2.4 billion litre milk pool from 4,800 suppliers
Ciaran Moran

Ciaran Moran

Glanbia will pay its Member milk suppliers 32 cent per litre (cpl) including VAT for September manufacturing milk supplies at 3.6pc butterfat and 3.3pc protein.

This is unchanged from the August price paid to Members.

Glanbia Chairman Martin Keane said in a year that has been extremely challenging from a weather perspective, September conditions were ideal for milk production.

"Our milk supply for the month was very strong compared to the same month last year.

Favourable weather and supplementary feeding has also boosted milk constituents, resulting in an actual average payment for milk this month of 38.35 cent per litre.”

“However, this surge in milk supply has coincided with a very strong start to the New Zealand milk production season, with a cumulative 15pc drop in the GDT price index since June resulting in reduced forecast milk prices.”

“It should also be noted that there has been a rapid decline in European butter markets, with Dutch Dairy Board reported prices down from €6,100 per tonne in June to €4,700 per tonne this week.”

“The Board will continue to monitor developments closely on a monthly basis,” he said.

It comes as Lakeland Dairies also held its base milk price at 32.78 cents per litre including VAT for September milk supplies.

Lakeland Dairies noted that market demand has weakened for butter and milk powder.

It also said its milk supplies are generally strong at present and are up by over 10pc in the current month compared to the same time a year ago.

