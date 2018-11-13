Glanbia holds milk price but warns of dairy downturn

Glanbia will pay its milk suppliers 32 cent per litre (cpl) including VAT for October manufacturing milk supplies at 3.6pc butterfat and 3.3pc protein.

This is unchanged from the September price. However, Glanbia Chairman Martin Keane said milk suppliers should be aware that there has been a sharp reduction in dairy market returns which is not being reflected in the base milk price.

The Board will continue to monitor developments on a monthly basis”.

Increased supplies of milk are putting pressure on the market, with farm organisations calling for co-ops to hold prices for the remainder of the year.

Supplies for October are running 20pc ahead of last year, with many co-ops forecasting a 2pc increase in 2018 supplies due to excellent grass growth.

Ornua's PPI decreased from 110.4 to 106.5 for October, which is a price decrease equivalent of 32.7c/l to 31.9c/l.

Latest IFA analysis shows that most co-ops have failed to pass back the full value of the Ornua PPI since last May.

IFA dairy chair Tom Phelan pointed out that milk prices need to match up to global processing counterparts.