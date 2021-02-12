Glanbia holds base milk price and pays 4c/L seasonality bonus

Glanbia has announced it will hold its January base milk price of 30.68c/L and will pay a seasonality bonus of 4c/L.

Glanbia will pay its Member milk suppliers 35.1c/L (including VAT) for January creamery milk supplies at 3.6pc butterfat and 3.3pc protein.

The Glanbia Ireland base price for January is unchanged at 30.68c/L (including VAT) for creamery milk at 3.6pc fat and 3.3pc protein.

Under the new price reporting system, with processors express their milk price on the basis of 4.2pc butterfat and 3.4pc protein, designed to allow better comparison of Irish milk prices in line with the standard EU milk prices quoted across the continent, the Glanbia price is (based on LTO constituents of 4.2pc butterfat and 3.4pc protein) is 38.32c/L.

Glanbia also announced that in addition to the base price, a seasonality bonus of 4c/L (including VAT) will be paid on all quality creamery milk supplied in January.

The Seasonality Bonus is a payment to encourage creamery milk suppliers to flatten the milk supply curve. Liquid Milk contract holders and Autumn Calving Scheme participants receive their specific bonus payments, while the Seasonality Bonus is confined to creamery milk suppliers.

Farmer members will also receive a 0.42c/L (including VAT) payment from Glanbia Co-op on all milk supplied this month as their ‘Share of GI Profit’.

Glanbia Ireland Chairman John Murphy said while lockdowns are having a negative impact on foodservice, they are positive for retail demand.

"Milk supply growth is strong across all the main milk production regions, but rising feed costs may curb supply growth in the EU.”

Meanwhile, Glanbia Co-operative Society has confirmed that a total of €4.7 million will be paid to milk supplier Members of the Co-op this month as part of its 2020 Trading Bonus Scheme.

The Milk Supplier Trading Bonus payment will be made to qualifying Members with their January milk payment and is based on 2020 milk supply volumes.

Glanbia Co-Op recently confirmed the continuation of the Share of GI Profit distribution for 2021 and announced that Members will again have an opportunity to participate in a 2021 Trading Bonus scheme.

This includes a payment based on the level of trade for milk and grain suppliers. In addition, beef, sheep and pig farmer customers that are Glanbia Co-op Members can qualify for a Feed Bonus on tonnes purchased.

Commenting, John Murphy, Chairman of Glanbia Co-operative Society, said: “The 2021 Trading Bonus Scheme is a continuation of the very successful Trading Bonus Scheme operated since 2018. The combination of the monthly “Share of GI Profit” payment and the 2021 Trading Bonus Scheme is an equitable and transparent means of returning the Co-op’s share of GI profit to our active farmer Members.

" Profit made from the milk processing business is returned to those whose milk generated it, while the Trading Bonus rewards our Members for trading with the business that they majority own, Glanbia Ireland. I would like to thank all Members for their support of the Glanbia Ireland business during 2020.”





