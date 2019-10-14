Glanbia hold milk price for September supplies

The decision by Lakeland Dairies and Glanbia to hold their September milk prices reflects the greater positivity that has emerged in global dairy markets over the last month.

Glanbia Ireland (GI) will pay a base milk price for September of 28 cpl including VAT, for manufacturing milk at 3.6% fat and 3.3% protein. This is unchanged from the August base price.

The Board of Glanbia Co-op has decided to make a support payment to Members of 1.0 cpl including VAT for September milk supplies. This is an increase from the 0.5 cpl support payment made for August.

While processors are slow to talk of a quick reversal of the summer milk price cuts, there is an acceptance that markets have steadied.

This more positive sentiment is based on stronger demand, particularly for skim milk powder (SMP), and tighter than expected supplies.

In addition, fears around a shortage of cream through the back end of the year has prompted a rally in the price of dairy fats.

Increased activity by Chinese buyers has helped drive the market for SMP, with Dutch spot prices topping €2,380/t over the last week. This is up from €1,800/t at the start of the year, and from a low of €1,300/t recorded in March 2018.

Local industry sources said that while contracts for SMP were done at €2,200/t at the start of the month, any fresh product was now commanding at least €2,350/t. “The one concern is how long the Chinese will stay in the market for powders,” one industry insider admitted.

Butter prices have also steadied, following 18 months of slow decline. Dutch spot prices hit €3,500/t last week, which was up from a summer low of €3,380/t. Butter hit a record high of almost €7,000/t in September 2017, and was still trading at €6,000/t in June last year.

However, a sustained surge in demand for dairy fats is not forecast. One processor commented that “proteins were wearing the trousers” in the dairy trade at the moment, and he maintained that this situation was unlikely to change.

He pointed out that the current demand for cream had resulted in traders “buying short” but that there was no long-term indications of a revival in the fortunes of dairy fats.

Another positive for dairy markets has been the absence of a surge in milk supplies from either Europe or New Zealand.

A flood of product is not expected from New Zealand this season, while supplies have also been stagnant in France, Germany and Holland.

These positive signals have been reflected at local and international level, with both the Ornua PPI and Fonterra’s GDT confirming greater bite in dairy markets across the Europe and world. The latest GDT was more or less unchanged, while the Ornua PPI of 103.8 equates to a milk price of 30.9c/l including VAT.

The farm organisations have pointed to these market trends in calling for dairy processors to halt the slide in milk prices.

In an thinly-veiled swipe at Glanbia, the ICMSA’s Ger Quain welcomed Lakelands’ decision to hold milk prices, noting that the northern co-op was 2c/l ahead of processors with much higher turnovers and “glossier annual reports”.

Reacting to the announcements by Glanbia and Lakelands, IFA’s Tom Phelan urged other Irish co-ops to reflect “improving market returns” by holding prices this month, and finding ways of improving payouts over the coming months.





Online Editors