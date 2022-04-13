Glanbia heaps pressure on other co-ops with 'historic' 5c/L milk price rise

Dairy processors will be under pressure to match Glanbia Ireland's unprecedented move to increase its base milk price by 5c/L.

The move will see Glanbia suppliers receive a base price for March milk of 47.08cpl.

Glanbia Co-op Chairman John Murphy said dairy market prices are now at unprecedented highs, with global milk flows likely to be weaker in the first half of this year.

"We are in unchartered territory as rising costs and tight supplies of key farm inputs such as feed and fertilizer contribute to the current strength in dairy prices on global markets.”

However, he also said the board noted that the current strong inflationary period might impact consumer demand and that it would continue to closely monitor developments.

Chairperson of ICMSA’s Dairy Committee, Noel Murphy welcomed the move and said other Co-ops will now have to announce similar-scale increases in the coming days.

“We want to welcome this increase by Glanbia Ireland – it’s what the market is indicating - but God knows it’s needed on the inputs side, so there is an equilibrium of sorts there.

"Input price increases, such as fertilizer, are hitting hard at present because these bills are falling due quicker this year.

"I can’t stress this enough: the days of any Co-op hiding behind unknowable market movements or obscure calculations are well and truly gone.

"We are able to calculate to any decimal point what farmers supplying any Co-op should be getting paid”, said Mr Murphy.

He confirmed that ICMSA is calling on Glanbia to further clarify to those farmers entering - or considering entering - the Support Payment for Fixed Prices Schemes, what volumes of contracted individual supplies will be paid at what price under all schemes over the next three years to 2024.

Mr Murphy said that it’s very important that clarity is given to those farmers involved, and ICMSA hopes it will be forthcoming from Glanbia as quickly as possible.

Mr Murphy said that the 5cpl increase was a historic rise in any one month, but he said that ICMSA expected the prices for dairy to increase again this month and similar levels of rises to be announced by Irish Co-ops next month for milk supplied this month.