Glanbia follows Lakeland in milk payment increase

Glanbia has announced that it will pay its member milk suppliers 35.6c/L (including VAT) for May creamery milk supplies at 3.6pc butterfat and 3.3pc protein.

It comes after Lakeland Dairies announced on Friday that it would pay its suppliers in the Republic of Ireland 36c/L (including VAT).

Farm organisations had called for Glanbia to follow suit and pay 36c/L, saying the market is delivering 36c/L and not to be ‘left behind’ on milk price.

Glanbia Ireland said it will pay a base milk price for May supplies of 35.18c/L (including VAT) for creamery milk at 3.6pc fat and 3.3pc protein, a 1c/L increase on its April base price.

It also said that farmer members will receive a 0.42c/L (including VAT) payment from Glanbia Co-op on all milk supplied this month as their ‘Share of GI Profit’.

Last week the Board of Lakeland Dairies announced its May milk prices for suppliers.

In the Republic of Ireland, Lakeland Dairies announced an increase for its base milk price of 1.66c/L to 36c/L, including VAT, for milk at 3.6pc fat and 3.3pc protein. This, it said, is a 1.66c/L increase in the base milk price and replaces the unconditional bonus which has been paid successively over several months to date.

In Northern Ireland, Lakeland Dairies has also replaced its unconditional bonus with an increase of 1.2p/L in its base milk price to 29.2p/L.

Lakeland Dairies said that there is currently a reasonable level of stability in the markets for dairy products.

"European milk supplies have been restricted due to a prolonged period of colder weather to date and this is serving to maintain a level of balance in supply and demand. While global dairy prices remain prone to fluctuation they are holding steady for now.

"Demand for food ingredients is recovering on a post-pandemic basis, but this is not yet consistently the case across all markets. In the foodservice category it remains to be seen if there is latent demand from consumers to return in large numbers to the foodservice and quick serve markets as countries worldwide continue a cautious reopening including ongoing vaccination programmes," it said. Lakeland Dairies will continue to monitor the market closely in the coming weeks.



