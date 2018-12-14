Farm Ireland
Glanbia cuts November base milk price, co-op pays 'support measure'

Catherine Hurley

Glanbia has announced it is holding its price at 32c/L for November milk, by introducing a 'support payment' after cutting its base price.

Glanbia will pay its member milk suppliers 32c/L including VAT for November manufacturing milk supplies at 3.6pc butterfat and 3.3pc protein. This is unchanged from the October price.

Glanbia Ireland reduced its base milk price for November to 30c/L including VAT, for manufacturing milk at 3.6pc fat and 3.3pc protein. In addition, Glanbia Co-op will make a support payment to members of 2c/L including VAT.

The Glanbia Ireland base price and the Glanbia Co-op support payment will be adjusted to reflect the actual constituents of milk delivered by suppliers, they have said.

“As highlighted in recent months, there has been a significant reduction in dairy market returns, particularly for butterfat, which we must reflect in the base milk price.

“Brexit developments and international trade uncertainty, offset to some extent by reduced intervention stocks and potentially lower milk volumes from key EU regions, are among the factors that will influence dairy markets in the coming months.

“The Board will continue to monitor developments on a monthly basis,” Glanbia Chairman Martin Keane has said.

Global dairy prices rose for the first time in six months at a fortnightly auction held on the first week of December as lower volumes of key products were offered at the sale.

The GDT Price Index climbed 2.2pc, the first rise since May, to an average selling price of $2,819 per tonne.

The index had fallen 3.5pc at the previous sale.

Prices have been falling on ramped up supply from New Zealand, the world’s top dairy exporter, but lower volumes offered by dairy giant Fonterra had supported prices at the latest auction, according to analysts.

Prices for whole milk powder, the most heavily traded item, rose 2.5pc.

A total of 36,450 tonnes was sold falling 15.2pc from the previous one, the auction platform said on its website.

The price rally could prove to be temporary as New Zealand dairy supply ramped up and good weather conditions were expected to support production over the coming summer months.

“On this basis, we look through the result overnight and expect that dairy prices are on the whole likely to remain soft over the next few months,” said Nathan Penny, senior rural economist at ASB Bank.

