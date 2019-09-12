Glanbia cuts its August milk price, its second cut in two months

Margaret Donnelly

Glanbia has announced has cut its base milk price, for the second time in two months.

It announced today it will pay its Member milk suppliers 28.5c/L including VAT for August manufacturing milk supplies at 3.6pc butterfat and 3.3pc protein.

Its base milk price for August is 28c/L including VAT, for manufacturing milk at 3.6pc fat and 3.3pc protein. This is a reduction of 1c/L from the July base price. Last month it announced it was cutting its July milk price by 1c/L on its June milk price.

The Board of Glanbia Co-op will continue to make a support payment to Members of 0.5 cpl including VAT for August milk supplies.

The Glanbia Ireland base price and the Glanbia Co-op support payment will be adjusted to reflect the actual constituents of milk delivered by suppliers.

Glanbia Chairman Martin Keane said: “Glanbia Ireland’s milk price for August has been adjusted to reflect weaker market returns for some products, including  butter. The rate of growth in global milk production is restrained, but unfortunately the supply demand balance for certain products is weaker. The Board will continue to monitor developments on a monthly basis.”

Lakeland also announced its August milk prices today, also cutting its base price

In the Republic of Ireland (ROI), a price of 30.03c/L (including VAT) has been agreed for milk supplied in August. The price has reduced by 0.75c/L on last month’s price.

In Northern Ireland, a price of 24.50p/L will be paid for August supplies. The price has reduced by 0.75p/L on last month’s price.

Commenting on the price, the Co-op said: “Despite the moderation in milk supplies, the global dairy market continues to be hit by weak demand across a range of products as a result of significant Brexit trade uncertainty and US-China trade wars. Lakeland will continue to monitor the market closely in the coming week.”

Online Editors


