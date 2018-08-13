Glanbia announces milk price for July supplies

Glanbia will pay its Member milk suppliers 32 cent per litre (cpl) including VAT for July manufacturing milk supplies at 3.6pc butterfat and 3.3pc protein.

Glanbia Ireland (GI) has maintained its base milk price for July at 31 cpl including VAT, for manufacturing milk at 3.6% fat and 3.3% protein.

In addition, Glanbia Co-op will make a support payment to Members of 1 cpl including VAT, for July manufacturing milk at 3.6% fat and 3.3% protein.

The Glanbia Ireland base price and the Co-op support payment will be adjusted to reflect the actual constituents of milk delivered by suppliers.

Glanbia Chairman Martin Keane said: “at a time of significant challenge on our farms, milk price stability is welcome. However, there continues to be volatility in market returns for some products. The Board will continue to monitor developments on a monthly basis”.

Last week Kerry Group announced a milk price rise of 1c/L (VAT inclusive) to its suppliers for July milk.

It comes the day after Kerry announced half year figures that showed revenue growth of 1.4pc year on year for the first half.

Kerry will pay milk suppliers 32c/L (VAT inclusive) for July milk it said today.