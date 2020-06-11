Glanbia announces May milk price, including drought payment

The payment will be made based milk supplied in May.

Glanbia has announced it will pay its suppliers 28.62c/L for milk supplied in May and includes a payment to help farmers with drought conditions.

It comes after Lakeland announced earlier today that it was holding its milk price for May supplies.

Glanbia announced it will hold its base price at 28.62c/L and is also including a 0.2c/L payment, which it says is to reflect the challenges faced by farmers during the drought of recent weeks as well as a 0.42c/L share of GI Profit.

A recent Glanbia Ireland survey of over 500 milk suppliers found a significant decline in average grass growth rates, with 58% of milk suppliers in the four worst-affected counties currently feeding silage.

It also announced that farmer members will also receive a 0.42 cpl (including VAT) payment from Glanbia Co-op on all milk supplied this month as their ‘Share of GI Profit’.

Glanbia Chairman Martin Keane said markets are delicately balanced at present.

"There has been a welcome recovery in butter and skim milk powder prices over the last month, albeit from a low base. Global milk supply and demand movements over the coming months will need to be closely monitored as economies gradually re-open.”

Earlier today, Lakeland Dairies announced that in the Republic of Ireland, a base price of 29c/L (including VAT) will be paid for milk supplied in May. The base price has been held from April.

In Northern Ireland, a base price of 23p/L will be paid for May milk. Again, the price has been held from April.

