Glanbia announces December milk price and new Early Calving Bonus

Glanbia Ireland has a 2.4 billion litre milk pool from 4,800 suppliers
Glanbia will pay its Member milk suppliers 31 cent per litre (cpl), including VAT, for December manufacturing milk supplies at 3.6% butterfat and 3.3% protein.

Glanbia Ireland (GI) will pay a base milk price for December of 30 cpl (including VAT) for manufacturing milk at 3.6% fat and 3.3% protein. This is an increase of 1.0 cpl from the November base price.

The Board of Glanbia Co-op has decided to continue to make a support payment to Members of 1.0 cpl (including VAT) for December milk supplies.

lanbia Chairman Martin Keane said global milk supply growth in 2019 was moderate, which has helped market sentiment.

"However, milk solids have continued to rise at a faster pace than volume growth.

"The global protein market has firmed, while the butterfat market is still seeking equilibrium. The Board will continue to monitor developments on a monthly basis," he said.

Early Calving Bonus and Late Supply Bonus

Glanbia Ireland has announced details of a new Early Calving Bonus and Late Supply Bonus for creamery milk suppliers:

A new Early Calving Bonus (ECB) of 4 cpl (including VAT) will be paid on all milk supplied by creamery milk suppliers in January, while February milk will qualify for an ECB payment of 3 cpl (including VAT);

  • A Late Supply Bonus (LSB) of 2 cpl (including VAT) will be paid on all milk supplied by creamery milk suppliers in December 2020;
  • Both the ECB and the LSB will be adjusted to reflect the constituents of the milk delivered.

Subject to an annual review by the Board, the ECB/LSB will run for three years (2020, 2021 and 2022).

In order to qualify for the ECB and LSB, the quality requirements as set out in the Glanbia Ireland Milk Purchasing Policy must be adhered to.

