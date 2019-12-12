Glanbia and Lakeland Dairies sets milk prices for November

Lakeland Daries milk processing plant

Glanbia and Lakeland Dairies have set their prices for November milk.

Glanbia will pay its Member milk suppliers 30 cent per litre (cpl) including VAT for November manufacturing milk supplies at 3.6% butterfat and 3.3% protein.

Glanbia Ireland (GI) will pay a base milk price for November of 29 cpl including VAT, for manufacturing milk at 3.6% fat and 3.3% protein. This is an increase of 1.0 cpl from the October base price.

The Board of Glanbia Co-op has decided to continue to make a support payment to Members of 1.0 cpl including VAT for November milk supplies.

Glanbia Chairman Martin Keane said: “The global dairy markets are largely in balance. Dairy proteins have improved on the global market, cheese remains firm, while butter markets remain fragile. The Board will continue to monitor developments on a monthly basis.”

In the Republic of Ireland, Lakeland Dairies will pay a base price of 30.31c/l (including VAT and Lactose bonus) for milk supplied in November. Qualifying farmers will also receive the usual Out-Of-Season payment.

In Northern Ireland, a base price of 24.50p/l will be paid for October supplies plus the usual Out-Of-Season payment.

Commenting on the price, the Co-op said:“The global dairy market has remained steady over the past number of weeks. Demand for products remains a challenge in some areas but there have been signs of stability in recent weeks, particularly for powders.

“As we approach 2020, the fundamentals in the dairy markets are reasonable with demand stable.

“Lakeland Dairies will continue to monitor the market situation closely over the coming weeks.”

