Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Friday 12 January 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Glanbia and Lakeland Dairies hold milk price for December

Margaret Donnelly

Margaret Donnelly

Glanbia Ireland and Lakeland Dairies have both announced that they are holding their milk price for December milk.

Glanbia Ireland announced today that it would hold its December milk price at 35c/L, while Lakeland Dairies has held its price for December milk at 36.5c/L including VAT.

The Lakeland price includes a 1c/L butter bonus, the same as the November milk price.

Glanbia Ireland will pay its milk suppliers 35c/L including VAT for December manufacturing milk supplies at 3.6pc butterfat and 3.3pc protein. This price is unchanged from the November price. Glanbia Ireland has also announced that it will pay its milk suppliers a 1.1c/L bonus on all milk supplied in July to December of 2017.

However, Glanbia Ireland Chairman Henry Corbally warned that current market returns are considerably lower than the Glanbia milk price, therefore price adjustments would seem inevitable over the coming months.

IFA National Dairy Chairman Tom Phelan said the decisions by the Glanbia Board to hold the December milk price and to top up second half supplies by 1.1c/L were correctly made.

Mr Phelan said today’s decisions mean Glanbia has now paid 1c/L on first half, and 1.1c/L for second half supplies, which, he said, will help ensure Glanbia farmers will not be at a disadvantage relative to the average milk price paid by co-ops from July to December.

He said now that both Carbery (West Cork Co-ops) and Glanbia had made the move to top up 2017 milk payments, other co-ops need to look very closely to their own situation to ensure their suppliers are not left behind.

Also Read

“Over the coming weeks, suppliers to Glanbia and no doubt to many other co-ops will be invited to attend information meetings all around the country. I urge co-ops to focus those meetings less on talking down milk prices, and more on outlining how they will work with and support farmers through downturns,” Tom Phelan concluded.


For Stories Like This and More
Download the FarmIreland App


Online Editors

Related Content

FarmIreland.ie




More in Dairy

Stock Image

Ireland's most efficient dairy farmers are working nine-hour days
Dairy expansion requires significant capital investment. Stock Image

Are you just following the herd or is there logic behind your dairy expansion...

Skimmed milk powder stockpile remains a serious concern - ICOS

Dairy processors report benefit of reduced iodine levels in feed
Newly elected Chairman John O’Gorman with Dairygold CEO Jim Woulfe. Pic Daragh Mc Sweeney/Provision

Dairygold elects Tipperary farmer as new Chairman

Dairy prices rise as dry weather impacts Kiwi production
Soaring numbers of dairy cows will create increased demand for workers

Dairy farmers in desperate need of workers as sector explodes


Top Stories

Teagasc and HSA renew joint initiative to promote farm safety and health
Stock Image.

Analysis: Have most tillage farms gone backwards in the last five years?
Photo: Getty Images

Top sheep farmer on why scanning is essential for flock management
Stock image

Gardai appeal for witnesses to early-morning tractor fatality
(stock photo)

Over 10,000 farmers waiting for GLAS cash
The proposed North-South interconnector from Tyrone to Meath will require approximately 400 pylons say campaigners opposed to the project

Farmer's challenge to Eirgrid's 138km north-south electricity interconnector...
Figures show that 'fifth quarter' is worth around €135/animal, the ICSA has said. REUTERS/Vincent West

'5th quarter is worth €135/animal and farmers deserve their fair share'