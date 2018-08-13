Glanbia and Lakeland announce milk prices for July supplies

Glanbia will pay its Member milk suppliers 32 cent per litre (cpl) including VAT for July manufacturing milk supplies at 3.6pc butterfat and 3.3pc protein.

Glanbia will pay its Member milk suppliers 32 cent per litre (cpl) including VAT for July manufacturing milk supplies at 3.6pc butterfat and 3.3pc protein.

Glanbia Ireland (GI) has maintained its base milk price for July at 31 cpl including VAT, for manufacturing milk at 3.6pc fat and 3.3pc protein.

In addition, Glanbia Co-op will make a support payment to Members of 1 cpl including VAT, for July manufacturing milk at 3.6pc fat and 3.3pc protein.

The Glanbia Ireland base price and the Co-op support payment will be adjusted to reflect the actual constituents of milk delivered by suppliers.

Glanbia Chairman Martin Keane said: “at a time of significant challenge on our farms, milk price stability is welcome. However, there continues to be volatility in market returns for some products. The Board will continue to monitor developments on a monthly basis”.

Lakeland Dairies

Meanwhile, Lakeland Dairies has increased the base milk price by 1 cent per litre to 32.78 cents per litre including VAT for July milk supplies.

The increase for July milk recognises the difficult conditions being experienced by dairy farmers as a result of the extended period of very dry weather during the Summer.

To further assist dairy farmers, Lakeland has also introduced a €20 per tonne discount on every tonne of fertiliser bought by milk suppliers and shareholders, effective from 1st August to the end of the fertiliser spread season.