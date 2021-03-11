Glanbia and Lakeland announce milk price rises

Glanbia and Lakeland Dairies have both announced milk price rises for Febuary supplies.

Glanbia will pay its Member milk suppliers 36.1 cent per litre (cpl) (including VAT) for February creamery milk supplies at 3.6pc butterfat and 3.3pc protein.

Glanbia Ireland (GI) will pay a base milk price for February of 32.68 cpl (including VAT) for creamery milk at 3.6pc fat and 3.3pc protein. This is an increase of 2 cpl from the January base price.

In addition to the base price, a Seasonality Bonus of 3 cpl (including VAT) will be paid on all creamery milk supplied in February.

Farmer Members will also receive a 0.42 cpl (including VAT) payment from Glanbia Co-op on all milk supplied this month as their ‘Share of GI Profit’.

The Glanbia Ireland base price, Seasonality Bonus and Co-op “Share of GI Profit” payment will be adjusted to reflect the actual constituents of milk delivered by suppliers.

The Glanbia milk price for February creamery milk, based on LTO constituents of 4.2pc butterfat and 3.4pc protein, is 39.40 cpl.

Lakeland Dairies also announced an increase in its milk price for February.

In a statement, it said its suppliers in the Republic of Ireland will recieve a base price of 33.34c/L (including VAT/Lactose) will be paid for milk supplied in February. This is an increase of 1c/L on January.

According to the processor the normal out of season bonus of 5c/L applies for February, while it added that a special unconditional Lakeland Bonus of 1c/L (plus VAT) will also be paid on all February milk (this was also paid for January, December and November milk).

Meanwhile, in Northern Ireland, its suppliers will receive a base price of 27.25p/L for February milk. This marks an increase of 0.7p/L on the January price. In addition, the processor said a special unconditional Lakeland Bonus of 1p/L will also be paid for all February milk.

A spokesperson for Lakeland Dairies said: As the European peak season is commencing, there is currently strength in the global market with the dynamic between the supply of milk being produced and the demand for dairy products from customers largely in balance at present.

"Covid-19 continues to influence buyer sentiment as the potential reopening of economies across the world remains under consideration. Lakeland Dairies will continue to monitor the market closely in the coming weeks.”

Glanbia Ireland Chairman John Murphy said: “Dairy market sentiment in recent weeks has been boosted by a combination of factors, including lower than forecast milk supply volumes in key production regions and strong Asian demand.

"Other factors include continued Government support measures and optimism linked to the tentative easing of Covid restrictions in some countries. It is also welcome to see the US and Europe announce a four-month suspension of all tariffs linked to the Airbus and Boeing dispute. The Board will continue to monitor developments on a monthly basis.”

