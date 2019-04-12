Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Friday 12 April 2019

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Glanbia and Lakeland announce March milk prices

Glanbia in Wexford. Photo: Finbarr O'Rourke
Glanbia in Wexford. Photo: Finbarr O'Rourke
Margaret Donnelly

Margaret Donnelly

Glanbia has announced that it will pay 30.5c/L for March milk supplies - down 1c/L on its February price

Glanbia will pay its Member milk suppliers 30.5c/L including VAT for March manufacturing milk supplies and it won't include the 1c/L interim market payment it paid on January and February supplies.

The move comes as milk production is on target to top 8bn litres this year, with deliveries to some producers up 12-13pc in the first quarter compared to the first quarter of 2018.

In a statement it said that "in line with current market returns, Glanbia Ireland (GI) will pay a base milk price for March of 30c/L including VAT, for manufacturing milk at 3.6pc fat and 3.3pc protein.

"The interim market payment of 1c/L that was paid by Glanbia Ireland on January and February milk supplies will not be paid for March."

However, the Board of Glanbia Co-op has decided to make a support payment to members of 0.5c/L including VAT.

Glanbia Chairman Martin Keane said: “Glanbia Ireland has maintained its base price of 30c/L to reflect current market returns. While global milk supply growth is lower than previous years and oil prices have increased, market demand in some regions is being adversely affected by challenges that include lower economic growth, Brexit and trade wars.

"Butter prices have weakened and the market is currently working through the large volume of intervention powder stocks that were purchased late last year. The Board will continue to monitor developments on a monthly basis."

Also Read

Also today, Lakeland Dairies announced it would pay 31.56c/L (including VAT and the Lactose bonus) March milk.

This represents a cut of 0.5c/L on the February price. Commenting on the price, the Co-op said: “There continues to be weakness in the European markets, especially for butters and powders, driven by the considerable uncertainty around Brexit. There are persistently high volumes of dairy products in storage across Europe while the fluctuations in the euro – sterling exchange rates are a significant contributing factor at present.

“Separately, the Global Dairy Trade (GDT) in New Zealand has been a positive, albeit from a lower base, and the Society will continue to monitor the markets closely in order to return the highest possible price to our farmers in line with market returns.”

Online Editors

FarmIreland.ie




More in Dairy

Peter and Jenny Young, who are based in Athy, Co Kildare

Going down the alternative route to dairy growth
Track record: Henry Walsh has gone from milking 50 cows with 230,000 litre of quota in 1996 to 250 cows and 1.2m litres.

Henry Walsh: 'It's been a dream spring for grass growth'
The booklet notes the recent changes in the dairy industry emphasise the importance of mental and other aspects of the physical health of farm personnel.

Welfare guidelines for dairy herds updated after vets raise concerns over...
Stock Image.

Peter Hynes: 'Processors need to look at developing a veal industry'
Pictured at the announcement of Dairygold’s annual financial results for 2018 are; Michael Harte, Chief Financial Officer, John O' Gorman, Chairman and Jim Woulfe, Chief Executive. Picture Colm Mahady / Fennells - Copyright© Fennell Photography 2019

Dairygold posted record turnover of €992.9m last year
Tom Phelan

'Going organic suits my land base and the cow numbers suit a robot'
Donald Trump said the EU ‘has taken advantage of the US on trade for many years’ (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)

Dairy industry in the firing line as Trump threatens tariffs on €9.7 billion of EU...


Top Stories

IFA President Joe Healy. Picture: Finbarr O'Rourke

Beef farmers demand compensation for €101m in Brexit losses
Agricultural consultant, Mike Brady.

Mike Brady: 'Producer groups are not the answer to beef farmers' woes'
The O'Sheas have installed 960 solar panels on the family farm in Co Kilkenny - they generate 208,000kw

The Kilkenny farmers who installed enough solar panels on their farm sheds to...
Stock Image

Mapping changes driving farmers away from forestry planting - IFA
Stock picture

Agriculture row looms as EU clears way for start of formal trade talks with US
A second-hand machine can reduce your workload considerably

Seven steps to a value for money JCB
Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom

EU Commission split on fertiliser anti-dumping duties