Glanbia and Lakeland announce August milk price

Glanbia and Lakeland Dairies today announced their milk price for August supplies.

Glanbia will pay its Member milk suppliers 30.60 cent per litre (cpl) (including VAT) for August creamery milk supplies at 3.6% butterfat and 3.3% protein. This is a 0.5 cpl increase from the July milk price.

Glanbia Ireland (GI) will pay a base milk price for August of 30.18 cpl (including VAT) for creamery milk at 3.6% fat and 3.3% protein.

Farmer Members will also receive a 0.42 cpl (including VAT) payment from Glanbia Co-op on all milk supplied this month as their ‘Share of GI Profit’.

Glanbia Chairman Martin Keane said: “Dairy product prices across the EU have been reasonably stable in recent weeks despite an overall weaker macroeconomic outlook. We will continue to closely monitor the various factors influencing the dairy market including the ongoing challenges from Covid-19, global milk supply growth, exchange rate movements and Brexit developments.”

Lakeland Dairies will pay a base price of 31c/litre (including VAT) for milk supplied in August. The base price is unchanged from July.

Commenting on the price, Lakeland Dairies said: “There is a cautious stability in the market at present, however, there are a number of issues on the horizon that are of concern in the dairy markets.

“The dynamic between supply and demand is a serious concern with production in the main dairy regions growing supply year-on-year. This increase in production is being met by weaker demand from buyers.

“On the back of this supply-demand dynamic, volumes of dairy products currently in Private Storage will be coming back on to the market in the coming months. This has the potential to flood an already depressed market.

“Elsewhere, the serious uncertainty around what shape, if any, a Free Trade Agreement between the EU and the UK post-Brexit is a major concern to all exporting companies. Clarity is required in this space as the lack of progress between the EU and the UK is worrying.

“Lakeland Dairies will continue to monitor the market closely in the coming weeks.”

