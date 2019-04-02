GDT milk price rises again

The most recent Global Dairy Trade Index (GDT) has seen prices rise by 0.8pc.

The most recent Global Dairy Trade Index (GDT) has seen prices rise by 0.8pc.

Figures have been on the rise since December after months of negative demand with prices on a continual slide since mid-summer 2018 due to a glut of milk in the market.

Rennet Casein, Butter and Butter Milk powder all drove the rise with an increase of 7.5pc, 5.8pc and 5pc respectively.

Anhydrous milk powder also rose by 3.7pc and cheddar by 3.2pc.

Skim milk powder saw a minor rise of 1.8pc, however whole milk powder decreased by 1.3pc and Lactose declined even further by 5.3pc.