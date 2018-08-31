Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Friday 31 August 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Fonterra's NZ milk production up 6% in July on favourable weather

A cow in front of Fonterra Kauri plant
A cow in front of Fonterra Kauri plant

Ambar Warrick

Milk producer Fonterra said on Friday its New Zealand milk production rose 6pc in July from a year earlier due to favourable weather conditions, as well as an increased number of farms participating in winter milking.

Fonterra’s Australian milk production for June dipped 1pc from the year earlier period on the back of increased costs for farm inputs such as water, cereals and fodder, the company said in its August global dairy update.

Grain and fodder prices for cattle have increased following a devastating drought in Australia’s east coast, the food bowl of the country. The area will experience dry weather for at least the next three months, the country’s meteorological bureau forecast on Thursday.

Production from the both the European Union and the United States also increased by 1pc in June from the year earlier period, the company said.

The company earlier in the day cut its forecast milk price for 2018/19 by 3.6 percent because of increased global supply. Global dairy prices also sank to a nine-month low at a fortnightly auction held last week.

Fonterra’s shares were up 0.2p , compared to a slightly lower New Zealand benchmark.

Also Read

Online Editors

Related Content

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Dairy

Pictured at the 2015 Diageo Baileys Champion Dairy Cow Competition at the Virginia Show, Co. Cavan is the winning breeder John Barrett from Togher Co. Cork with from left the competition sponsors Breffni O'Reilly of Diageo; Henry Corbally, Glanbia Ingredients and special guest Mairead McGuinness MEP.

Dairy royalty hopefuls for Cavan show
Dairy Farmer Sean O'Donnell on his farm at Behy Beg, Ballina, Co. Mayo. Photo : Keith Heneghan

'Things are flying at the moment' - Top Mayo dairy farmer on surviving long...
Winners of Arrabawn's Supplier of the Year Awards: John, Anne and Pat Woods

'Look after the cows and the cows will look after you'

Fodder crisis sees milk production dip by almost 6% in April
Glanbia Ireland has a 2.4 billion litre milk pool from 4,800 suppliers

Row brewing at Glanbia over milk price supports
Arrabawn CEO Conor Ryan

Milk price outlook 'very positive' says co-op boss
Arrabawn CEO Conor Ryan addressing the co-op’s AGM, flanked by Chairman Sean Monahan and Secretary Jerry Ryan.

The day of not prioritising the environment is over warns dairy boss


Top Stories

Toyota Landcruisers are amongst the popular makes to be stolen.

Crime gang targeting Toyota Landcruisers: Appeal renewed after latest theft
Combines harvest barley in a field of the Solgonskoye private farm outside the Siberian village of Talniki in Krasnoyarsk Region, Russia August 25, 2018. Picture taken August 25, 2018. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

'Breadbasket of Europe' under threat as global warming could cause crop...
Minister for Communications, Climate Action and Environment Denis Naughten

Protests planned over 'assault on rural Ireland'
'There is potential for farmers to reduce their electricity usage by making changes to how they produce milk'

New online energy decision tool can save farmers €1,800
Backlit cattle grazing in a field at sunset.

No light at end of tunnel as dark arts keep lid on beef prices
Farm safety is an issue

Ann Fitzgerald: Farmers could help each other to avoid tragic accidents
The lands have extensive road frontage.

'Good summer grass farm' guided at €6,000/ac