Fonterra's NZ milk collection in December hit by dry weather

The dairy firm in late December had cut its New Zealand milk collection forecast for the 2017/2018 season to 1,480 million kilograms of milk solids (kgMS), down from its forecast in November of 1,525 million kgMS, citing dry weather.

“While the recent wet conditions have helped in some regions, it is unlikely to be enough to bring production back to previously anticipated levels,” the company said in a statement.

Fonterra had also cut its forecast payout to farmers for the 2017-18 season by NZ$0.35 to NZ$6.40 per kilogram of milk solids last month, pointing to volatility in global dairy markets.