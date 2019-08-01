Fonterra's June milk output in New Zealand jumps 14%

A cow in front of Fonterra Kauri plant
A cow in front of Fonterra Kauri plant

Niyati Shetty

Fonterra , the world’s biggest dairy exporter, on Thursday said milk production in June climbed 13.9% year-on-year in New Zealand, as mild weather conditions improved collection in the current season.

New Zealand milk collection rose 8% from a year ago in June, the first month of the 2019/20 season, the company said.

The dairy exporter, however, said Australian milk output declined 13.6% in May due to reduced herd sizes and high input costs.

In May, the firm said it would shut a plant in Australia as reduced supplemental feeding, increased cow cull rates and a high number of farmers leaving the industry has dented its output in the country.

The group’s dairy exports from New Zealand climbed 17.1% in May compared with a year-ago period, driven by whole milk powder and fluid milk products, while exports from Australia rose 1.7%.

Get the latest news from the Farming Independent team 3 times a week.

Online Editors


For Stories Like This and More
Download the Free Farming Independent App






More in Dairy

Stock image.

Milk production up 7.5% in June on 2018
Stock image.

Henry Walsh: The rain arrived just in time to end a mini-drought

Remember the fertility sub-index when assessing EBIs
Risk: Cattle are in danger of contracting summer mastitis and pink-eye from flies

'This year has been one of the worst in recent memory for fly infestation'
Bad press: The growing negative sentiment towards Jersey Cross cows is unjustified, says Diarmuid Foley. Photo: Roger Jones

In defence of the Jersey Cross cow
Majella McCafferty

'There is no such thing as the perfect pasture'
Peader Healy outlining some of the points on the Firoda herd at the open day

Prolific sire sweeps the boards at Friesian open day


Top Stories

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro. Photo: REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Mercosur deal threatened as Brazil's President snubs French foreign...
Darragh McCullough pictured on his farm in Stamullen, Co. Meath. Picture credit; Damien Eagers / INM

Darragh McCullough: 'We need farm leaders brave enough to admit that the...
File photo

Martin Coughlan: This 'slash beef-grow dairy' approach is dangerously...
The dairy farm property in Meath

Pictures: Ready to go dairy farm hits the market in the Royal County
On the right tracks: Fitting tracks can be expensive but they offer a huge reduction in ground pressure

Why farmers shouldn't cut corners on tyre costs
John Hogan from Teagasc Oakpark, Kevin Gardiner of Gardiner Grain and trials manager Patsy Kehoe from Seedtech in a field of Graham winter wheat at a recent Seedtech Open Day.

Cover crops: How to cover all the bases in your cropping system
FBD chief executive Fiona Muldoon Photo: Damien Eagers

Profit jumps at FBD Insurance on the back of 'disciplined underwriting'