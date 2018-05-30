Domestic milk intake by creameries and pasteurisers was estimated at 815.5 million litres for April 2018. This was 5.9pc below the corresponding 2017 figure.

Domestic milk intake by creameries and pasteurisers was estimated at 815.5 million litres for April 2018. This was 5.9pc below the corresponding 2017 figure.

Fodder crisis sees milk production dip by almost 6% in April

There was also a sharp fall-off in milk proteins through the worst of the fodder crisis.

In March, Glanbia said that milk protein levels have fallen sharply this week, reflecting the challenges in keeping a good diet in front of milking cows. It is understood that protein levels have fallen to 3.18pc in mid-March, compared with 3.30pc this time last year.

For dairy farmers the fall in production was compounded by milk price cuts implemented by milk processors through the spring. In the case of Glanbia, the cuts announced would represent a drop in income of €15,000 in a full year for a 300,000-litre supplier, ICMSA dairy chairman Ger Quain said.