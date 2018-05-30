Farm Ireland
Fodder crisis sees milk production dip by almost 6% in April

Ciaran Moran

Domestic milk intake by creameries and pasteurisers was estimated at 815.5 million litres for April 2018. This was 5.9pc below the corresponding 2017 figure. 

There was also a sharp fall-off in milk proteins through the worst of the fodder crisis.

In March, Glanbia said that milk protein levels have fallen sharply this week, reflecting the challenges in keeping a good diet in front of milking cows.

It is understood that protein levels have fallen to 3.18pc in mid-March, compared with 3.30pc this time last year.

For dairy farmers the fall in production was compounded by milk price cuts implemented by milk processors through the spring.

In the case of Glanbia, the cuts announced would represent a drop in income of €15,000 in a full year for a 300,000-litre supplier, ICMSA dairy chairman Ger Quain said.

"Farmers are very disappointed that co-ops had not 'held the line' on price given weather-related problems on farms and the likely fall in production occurring in major milk-producing countries due to those weather conditions," Mr Quain contended.

Mr Quain also took issue with the 'special' payments being used to mask price cuts.

While he accepted suppliers wouldn't refuse these payment in the present climate, he said farmers should be paid the maximum price for their milk and not be somehow "strung along" or "kept afloat" by special payments or bonuses awarded at the processors' discretion.

EU milk deliveries are expected to grow by 1.4pc in 2018 and a slowdown in milk collection growth is projected to take place only in 2019 (+0.5pc) mainly due to lower prices.

Online Editors

