First significant sale from EU’s giant milk powder stockpile - sources

Sources in Brussels have said that in this week’s tender 1864 tons of SMP was sold out of intervention at minimum price of €1190/t.

This was due to a combination of factors including increased global supply, the effects of the Russian ban on the import of EU agri-food products and reduced global demand, notably for dairy products in China.

Between mid 2014 and the end of 2016 dairy markets experienced significant difficulties.

During that phase of volatility, the EU Commission, responded to these difficulties through the deployment of support measures, including intervention provided for under the CAP

Key among these measures was the buying of skimmed milk powder (SMP) into intervention. Ireland's industry placed some 37,000 tonnes of product into intervention between September 2015 and the end of 2016.