First major sale of milk powder from intervention

It is understood that almost 30,000t of Skimmed Milk Powder was sold from the EU’s massive stockpile of the product at this latest auction.

It is understood that almost 30,000t of Skimmed Milk Powder was sold from the EU’s massive stockpile of the product at this latest auction.

According to sources in Brussels, first unofficial results are showing that 29,678.98 tonnes of SMP in intervention sold at a price of €1051/t.

It comes as global dairy prices jumped at a fortnightly auction held early on Wednesday, snapping four consecutive falls and pointing to ramped up global demand that could see further price rises. The European Commission bought up around 20pc of SMP production in 2015 and 2016, at a time when raw milk prices slumped by around 50pc.

There is now around 377,000 tonnes in storage, the majority from French, Belgian and German producers. Ireland comes in sixth place with over 37,000 tonnes in stock.