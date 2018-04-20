Sharp differences have emerged between the ICMSA and IFA regarding base milk price cuts announced by Glanbia, Lakeland Dairies and LacPatrick.

Sharp differences have emerged between the ICMSA and IFA regarding base milk price cuts announced by Glanbia, Lakeland Dairies and LacPatrick.

'Farmers should be paid the maximum price for their milk': Anger at co-ops over milk price cuts

Both Glanbia and Lakeland have introduced temporary support measures which maintain returns to farmers for March supplies, but the processors slashed their base prices by 2.5-3c/l.

Glanbia has cut its milk price by 3c/l and moves from 33c/l to 30c/l (including VAT) for March supplies, while Lakeland Dairies has cut its base price from 34.56c/l to 32.06/l - a reduction of 2.5c/l. Glanbia Co-op will pay 3c/l, while Lakeland will pay 2.5c/l support. Although IFA dairy chairman Tom Phelan commended the Lakeland and Glanbia board members for finding a way to maintain the March milk payout, ICMSA warned that the price cuts will seriously undermine dairy farmer incomes this year.

"In the case of Glanbia, the cuts announced would represent a drop in income of €15,000 in a full year for a 300,000-litre supplier," ICMSA dairy chairman Ger Quain said. "Farmers are very disappointed that co-ops had not 'held the line' on price given weather-related problems on farms and the likely fall in production occurring in major milk-producing countries due to those weather conditions," Mr Quain contended.