Farmers in fixed milk price schemes are being ‘wiped out’ by rocketing input costs

Dairy farmers locked into fixed milk price schemes are being ‘wiped out’ by soaring input prices, ICMSA dairy committee chairperson Noel Murphy has warned.

He said there are many farmers who have over 50pc of their milk locked at prices around 32c/l — 13c/l behind base prices generally being paid by processors currently.

“We have had significant numbers of members contacting us and detailing the losses that they are facing in the coming year,” said Mr Murphy.

“On average, 60pc of direct costs on a dairy farm are attributed to feed and fertiliser, and the official statistics from the CSO released last week show that energy costs increased 32pc, straight fertiliser up 170pc and feedstuffs up 18pc.

“The disturbing part of these statistics is that they are the annual increase from January 2021 to January 2022, and the increases seen in the last six weeks are yet to be included.”

Mr Murphy said an average dairy farmer who may have spent €15,000 on fertiliser in 2021 would expect to pay almost €45,000 in the coming year.

“This is a frightening prospect for all farmers — but it’s ruinous for dairy farmers who locked into fixed milk price schemes well below current market levels,” he said.

“The increase in fertiliser is adding an extra 5c/l alone to the cost of production; they are being wiped out.

“We are calling on the partner co-ops to show some flexibility for the current — and really unprecedented — cost squeeze and adjust prices accordingly.”

Mr Murphy said there was “an element of self-interest” in the situation from the co-ops’ point of view.

“The fixed price schemes benefit them and give them accounting stability, but farmers will not go into them if we’re entering an inflationary period where input costs can suddenly surge and outstrip contracted farmer prices,” he said.

“There has to be an emergency inflation inputs mechanism or clause.”