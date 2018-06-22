Farmers ‘furious’ over Glanbia’s milk price cut

The IFA has sharply criticised Glanbia Ireland for trailing behind the country’s other leading dairy processors in terms of milk price.

IFA president, Joe Healy, called on Glanbia Ireland to explain to farmers why, as Ireland’s largest milk processor with a diverse product mix, it is not paying a top price in peak production months.

Returns to Glanbia suppliers were cut by 1c/l for May milk, with the processor on a base of 29c/l including VAT, and Glanbia Co-op paying a further 1c/l top-up. However, Glanbia’s 30c/l overall milk price is trailing returns from the other major processors. Lakeland Dairies is paying 31.78c/l, Kerry Group is on 31c/l, while Aurivo suppliers are getting 30.5c/l.

As Farming Independent was going to press, the West Cork Co-ops had not set their May milk prices, but they are expected to be around 33c/l. Mr Healy accused Glanbia of making a bad call on its May milk price and he described the response from suppliers to the company’s decision as one of “justifiable anger”.