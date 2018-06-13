Farm organisations hit out at Glanbia and Lakeland's May milk prices

Farmers organisation have reacted angrily following the announcement of May milk prices by both Glanbia Ireland and Lakeland Dairies.

While holding the base milk price, the processors would respectively eliminate and reduce the bonuses paid in April.

Gerald Quain, the Chairperson of ICMSA’s Dairy Committee, has said that extreme anger is being expressed by suppliers to Glanbia after the largest processor in the country announced a price that will leave it still lagging Lakelands by almost three cents per litre on base price a situation that Mr Quain said was “astonishing” although he was also critical of the Lakeland’s decision to cease paying the 1.5 cpl bonus it had paid on April supplies. “It beggars belief that we are expected to accept that there can be such a disparity between two co-ops processing the same raw product for base price.

“Questions are being asked by ICMSA members who supply Glanbia Ireland about this kind of astonishing price gap; there was a large difference between the top and bottom processors last month for April supplies, but we now see a widening gap between even the middle paying processors and Glanbia Ireland. “If you consider that up to one quarter of the annual milk supply on a dairy farm is produced in April and May and assuming that we’re talking about something like 100,000 litres for these two months then we’re looking at a difference of €2,780 between a farmer supplying Lakelands and one supplying Glanbia – we think that is a genuinely shocking figure.