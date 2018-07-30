Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Monday 30 July 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Dry weather hits milk production across Europe. Could boost milk prices

Stock photo
Stock photo
Ciaran Moran

Ciaran Moran

Due to unfavourable weather conditions, the expected increase in EU milk production this year has been lower than anticipated.

This could lead to higher milk prices in the 2nd half of 2018, according to a latest outlook by the European Commission

In the first quarter of 2018, EU milk collection was more than 2pc higher than last year.

Despite the large dairy herd, production growth was slightly less than expected. The main reasons were the cold and wet weather conditions delaying grass growth in early spring, followed by a lack of precipitation in some Member States.

At the peak of the milk season (April-June), the availability and quality of pastures is key not only for providing good pasture but also for building up forage resources for the following months.

After a late start, grass productivity in France is now back to normal in the main milk producing regions. Ireland and the UK, are still catching up in this respect.

Source: European Commission.
Source: European Commission.

In addition, Denmark, and wider areas around the Baltic Sea are now affected by relatively higher seasonal temperatures and a lack of precipitation.

On the other hand, farmers were able to use more feed concentrates thanks to higher margins at the end of 2017 and the expected higher milk price in the second half of the year, thus partly compensating for lower forage availability.

Also Read

Ireland, and to some extent also France, were most affected, the Commission said.

In addition, milk collection in the Netherlands is down from last year, as constraints on phosphate emissions phased in.

By contrast, collections went up significantly in Germany, Italy, Poland, Spain and Belgium in the first 4 months of the year.

The increased collections in the EU, but also globally, as we approached the peak of the season, led to a drop in the EU raw milk price to around EUR 33/100kg in April.

This was 2pc below the previous year’s price and 1pc lower than the last 5-year average.

According to the outlook, the EU milk price is expected to increase later this year. This follows the seasonal pattern and the current rise in dairy product prices, driven by EU and global demand.

The EU milk price equivalent, based on skimmed milk powder (SMP) and butter prices levelled out in January and then rose by 20pc to €36/100kg in June, driven mainly by the butter price surge and to a lesser extent by the recovery in the SMP price.

The butter market remains undersupplied, despite the increased availability of milk in Europe. This is due to very low stocks and lower milk collection in France, the Netherlands and Ireland, three of the EU’s main butter producers.

In addition, butter production in Germany went down. It is expected that the price of SMP will continue its current upward trend and then stabilise in the course of the year.

In 2018, on the basis of the dairy herd evolution, the milk price and weather conditions, EU milk collection is expected to increase by 1.2pc compared with 2017.

Online Editors

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Dairy

Dairy Farmer Sean O'Donnell on his farm at Behy Beg, Ballina, Co. Mayo. Photo : Keith Heneghan

'Things are flying at the moment' - Top Mayo dairy farmer on surviving long...
Winners of Arrabawn's Supplier of the Year Awards: John, Anne and Pat Woods

'Look after the cows and the cows will look after you'

Fodder crisis sees milk production dip by almost 6% in April
Glanbia Ireland has a 2.4 billion litre milk pool from 4,800 suppliers

Row brewing at Glanbia over milk price supports
Arrabawn CEO Conor Ryan

Milk price outlook 'very positive' says co-op boss
Arrabawn CEO Conor Ryan addressing the co-op’s AGM, flanked by Chairman Sean Monahan and Secretary Jerry Ryan.

The day of not prioritising the environment is over warns dairy boss
A cow in front of Fonterra Kauri plant

Fonterra boosts farmgate milk price but says higher costs trim annual profit


Top Stories

The 73ac residential farm is located close to Newport and the Great Western Greenway.

Greenways helping to unlock the potential of farm sales

Kepak to acquire huge UK meat processing assets as Brexit hedge

Is your farm over borrowed compared to others?
Picture:Frank Mc Grath

Farmers face 'perfect storm' on winter feed following hot weather
Fianna Fáil’s communications spokesman Timmy Dooley. Picture: Tom Burke

Rural broadband project 'still on track' despite latest blow
'There is no denying that evolving consumer behaviours and ongoing digital innovation are changing the face of retail in the US, but TSC remains uniquely positioned to serve its key 'rural lifestyle' customer for years to come.' Stock image

A US rural lifestyle retailer that could corral rewards for investors

Over 70 pigs saved from slurry tank in Northern Ireland's largest ever...