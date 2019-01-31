Domestic milk intake by creameries and pasteurisers was estimated at 253.1 million litres for December 2018, 23.2 pc above the corresponding 2017 figure.

Domestic milk intake was up by 23% in December

Milk production in Ireland is up over 50pc in total since the removal of the milk quota in 2015.

It comes as Teagasc has forecast a 6pc increase in total Irish milk production in 2019, with a slight increase of 1pc in the dairy enterprise’s land base.

Comparing the December 2018 milk produce figures with those for December 2017 shows that the total milk sold for human consumption decreased by 3.8pc to 42.7 million litres.

Butter production was up 16.9pc to 13,300 tonnes.

In 2018 milk producers experienced a 7pc drop in output prices.

The decrease in the Irish milk price was restricted by lower than anticipated growth in global production.

At an EU level, EU weighted average price for November 2018 was 4.8pc down on the same month a year previous.