Difference of almost €7,400 being paid for milk between co-ops

There was a €7,386 difference between the highest and lowest paying milk processors last year, according to analysis carried out by the IFA.

The figures from 12 co-ops show Drinagh paid the highest milk price last year at 41.57c/L, while North Cork co-op paid the lowest at 40.10c/L.

The analysis was based on statements given to the IFA by dairy farmers supplying each of the different co-ops and is based on an annual supply of 500,000L, with an average cow herd of 89 cows producing 5,647L a year.

Average milk price across the board was between 40.c/L and 41.57c/L, according to the analysis, while it also showed that each processor paid significantly more for their milk in 2021 than they did in 2020.

IFA calculated the revenue a dairy farmer would receive each month if they supplied 500,000L of milk per year through a spring calving system and assumed the farmer produced milk with average solids each month.

The figures show that based on an 89-cow herd, producing 500,000L, farmers supplying Drinagh would have received €207,868 for milk in 2020, while a similar herd supplying North Cork would have been paid €200,482.

IFA’s figures show a €83/cow difference between the top and bottom of the league table.

The difference between the highest and lowest paying co-ops in 2020 was over double that at €16,896.

“This is our second year of the IFA Milk Price Analysis and it’s our third year of analysing statements,” said IFA Dairy Executive Aine O’Connell. “Critically for most farmers, [milk price and sales] accounts for 75pc of income on dairy farms and when we look at the future of dairy farms, it’s probably going to account for more of the income each year.”

Chairman of the Committee, Stephen Arthur, said the analysis allows farmers to compare prices paid by milk processors on a like-for-like basis.

“Dairy farmers have been working hard to improve their milk constituents over the years. This can give the impression that milk price has improved, when in reality, it’s the milk quality that has improved,” he said.

“This has masked the fact milk price is effectively the same over the past 30 years.”

“We believe the analysis will provide more price transparency, and we will continue to publish it on an annual basis,” he said.

Glanbia paid its suppliers an average milk price of 40.25c/L for 2021, according to the analysis, and is the only co-op to adjust their bonus payments based on milk solids of protein and butterfat. It paid an early calving bonus of 2.84c/L in February and a late supply bonus of 1.89c/L in December.

Kerry paid an average milk price of 40.33c/L for 2021, according to the analysis. It paid a 0.1c/L bonus to farmers who are Bord Bia SDAS approved and a bonus of 0.4c/L for milk with a SCC below 200,000 cells/ml. It also paid a one-off bonus of 0.95c/L on all milk supplied in July.

Aurivo paid an average milk price of 40.61c/L last year, the figures show, and it reviewed its bonus structure last year and dropped its previous 0.44c/L storage bonus at the end of August.

It also paid an early calving bonus of 1.5c/L in February, a 1.4c/L calving bonus in March and a protein bonus of 0.22c/L for every 0.05pc protein gain above the co-op protein average in each month.

Further, in December, it paid a 1.42c/L bonus on all milk supplied in January, February and March, which was worth €1,003 (excluding VAT).

Lakeland paid an average milk price of 40.76c/L in 2021, according to the analysis, with one bonus paid of 1c/L on all milk supplied in February, March and April.

Dairygold paid an average milk price of 40.73c/L last year and the report found it the most “complex audit structure, including 0.1c/L for maintaining SDAS certification, 0.1c/L for milk recording four times a year and 0.05c/L for completing a Munster Bovine Herd Health Scheme.

It paid an early calving bonus of 2c/L in February and an early calving bonus of 1c/L in March.

Tipperary paid an average milk price of 40.13c/L in 2021 according to the analysis and paid a bonus of 0.25c/L on all milk supplied with an SCC below 250,000 cells/ml and a winter milk bonus of 3c/L from November to February.

Arrabawn paid 40.26c/L last year according to the analysis, including a 0.2c/L bonus for milk supplied with an SCC count below 250,000 cell/ml.

North Cork paid the lowest milk price at 40.10c/L, according to the IFA analysis. It paid a 0.1c/L bonus for milk with an SCC below 250,000 cells/ml, a supplementary bonus of 0.5c/L from February to July and a supplementary bonus of 1c/L from August to December.

Carbery includes Drinagh, which paid the highest milk price last year of 41.57c/L, Lisvaird which paid 41.42c/L, Bandon which paid 41.38c/L and Barryroe, which paid 40.85c/L, according to the analysis.

Carbery paid a bonus of 0.5c/L for milk with an SCC below 250,000 from March to October, and from November to February, this bonus increased to 0.88c/L. It also paid a bonus of 0.5c/L on milk supplied to Drinagh, Bandon and Lisvaird.