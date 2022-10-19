Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 12.1°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Demand concerns weigh on Global Dairy Trade

Weaker consumption helping keep Chinese dairy inventories high. Stock images. Expand

Close

Weaker consumption helping keep Chinese dairy inventories high. Stock images.

Weaker consumption helping keep Chinese dairy inventories high. Stock images.

Weaker consumption helping keep Chinese dairy inventories high. Stock images.

Ciaran Moran Twitter Email

Prices slid across the board, at the latest Global Dairy Trade auction this week, with a 4.4pc dip in Whole Milk Powder prices and a 4.6pc fall in the overall GDT index.

Nathaniel Keall, Economist with ASB bank in New Zealand, described the auction as 'pretty soggy', adding that the futures market had been flagging milk powder prices to ease around 2%.

Most Watched

Privacy