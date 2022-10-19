Demand concerns weigh on Global Dairy Trade

Prices slid across the board, at the latest Global Dairy Trade auction this week, with a 4.4pc dip in Whole Milk Powder prices and a 4.6pc fall in the overall GDT index.

Nathaniel Keall, Economist with ASB bank in New Zealand, described the auction as 'pretty soggy', adding that the futures market had been flagging milk powder prices to ease around 2%.

However, he said he still expects tight global supply to boost prices again eventually.

"As we've long highlighted, global dairy production remains extremely weak in many jurisdictions. That's particularly the case in the EU – the world's largest single exporter – which is also set for a grim end to the year as energy prices surge.

"NZ dairy production is also likely to be subdued – whilst weather indicators are looking ok, pasture growth has been mixed, many farming inputs are still pricey and labour shortages remain a real challenge," he said.

Keall also said global growth over the next couple of years looks set to slow further, but we still don't think dairy consumption will fall enough to offset the impact of tighter supply.

"Over the medium term, we just don't think there will be enough supply to meet demand, and that should be a boon for dairy prices," he said.

However, he said for now, the near-term demand just isn't there.

"Action has been pretty muted over the last couple of GDTs and a range of culprits have been accused: the high US Dollar hitting buyers in the developing world hard, ongoing disruption in consumption patterns from China's periodic lockdowns, and relatively strong near-term Chinese milk inventories.

"The truth is probably some combination of all three (and the last two factors are interrelated, with weaker consumption helping keep Chinese inventories high after strong production earlier in the year, even as output has subsequently weakened).

Whatever the case, prices for around 25% of the volume to be shipped this season are being struck in October and November, so the weaker near-term outlook has an outsized impact on our forecast.

"We've now pushed out our forecast recovery in dairy prices to nearer the end of the year, as inventory levels in China wind down, consumption patterns (hopefully) normalise and we see auction demand return," he said.

ASB has lowered its NZ Farmgate Milk Price forecast for this season to $9.40 per kgMS, from our previous $10 per kgMS.

"We'd stress that's still in the upper part of Fonterra's current guidance range and this would represent a very strong result – the highest price on record in nominal terms, and the 4th or 5th highest after adjusting for inflation," he said.