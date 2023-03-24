Farming

Danone sources whey from Asia as costs in Europe rise

Richa Naidu

France's Danone is getting more whey and aluminium from parts of Asia, a top executive told Reuters, a move which analysts said could cut costs but also antagonise European suppliers.

The dairy giant, which makes Activia yoghurt, Aptamil infant formula and Evian water, has largely relied on Europe for raw materials.

