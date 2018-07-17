Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Tuesday 17 July 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Dairygold sets milk price for June supplies

FarmIreland Team

FarmIreland Team

Dairygold Board has today decided to maintain the base price paid for milk supplied in June at 32cpl inclusive of 0.5cpl quality bonus and VAT, based on standard constituents of 3.3% Protein and 3.6% Butterfat.

Earlier this week, Kerry Group base price for June milk supplies is unchanged at 31 cpl vat inclusive.

Last week Glanbia Ireland (GI) announced that it will increase its base milk price for June by 2 cents to 31 cpl including VAT, for manufacturing milk at 3.6pc fat and 3.3pc protein.

In addition, Glanbia Co-op will make a drought related support payment to Members of 1 cpl including VAT, for June manufacturing milk at 3.6pc fat and 3.3pc protein.

The Glanbia Ireland base price and the Co-op support payment will be adjusted to reflect the actual constituents of milk delivered by suppliers.

Martin Keane, Glanbia Chairman, said: “We are pleased to increase our milk price for the highest milk volume month of the year.

"This reflects increased returns, particularly for butter. However, market balance remains fragile, with the impact of trade wars and consumer resistance to higher retail prices being two issues that need to be monitored very closely in the coming months”.

Meanwhile, Lakeland Dairies held the base milk price at 31.78 cents per litre including VAT for June milk supplies.

Also Read

Online Editors

Related Content

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Dairy

Dairy Farmer Sean O'Donnell on his farm at Behy Beg, Ballina, Co. Mayo. Photo : Keith Heneghan

'Things are flying at the moment' - Top Mayo dairy farmer on surviving long...
Winners of Arrabawn's Supplier of the Year Awards: John, Anne and Pat Woods

'Look after the cows and the cows will look after you'

Fodder crisis sees milk production dip by almost 6% in April
Glanbia Ireland has a 2.4 billion litre milk pool from 4,800 suppliers

Row brewing at Glanbia over milk price supports
Arrabawn CEO Conor Ryan

Milk price outlook 'very positive' says co-op boss
Arrabawn CEO Conor Ryan addressing the co-op’s AGM, flanked by Chairman Sean Monahan and Secretary Jerry Ryan.

The day of not prioritising the environment is over warns dairy boss
A cow in front of Fonterra Kauri plant

Fonterra boosts farmgate milk price but says higher costs trim annual profit


Top Stories

Minister for Agriculture, Food and The Marine, Michael Creed. Photo: Colin O'Riordan

Creed expresses concern over income tests for future CAP payments
EU Agriculture and Rural Development Commissioner Phil Hogan

'There will be opportunities for real simplification for farmers'- 7 ways...
IFA President Joe Healy

Low-interest loans needed to bail out drought-stricken farmers, say IFA
Salmon and trout killed on Ollatrim River

Large fish kill on Tipperary river likely caused by pesticides or herbicides -...
The counties with highest number of farmers receiving payments over €100,000 were Cork and Meath, each with 29 recipients.

'Fairer CAP' needed to tackle east-west divide on payments
Stock picture

Woman (54) killed in tragic cow attack
A bus and tractor collided on the road on Monday afternoon.

11 people in hospital after bus and tractor collide in Newtownards