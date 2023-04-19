Dairygold latest processor to slash milk price by a further 4c/L

Dairygold has cut its March milk price by 4c/L amid "continued weakness in the market".

The milk processor will pay 42.0c/L, based on standard constituents of 3.3pc protein and 3.6pc butterfat, inclusive of sustainability and quality bonuses and VAT.

It will also pay a March early calving bonus of 1.05c/L including VAT on milk supplied in March in accordance with milk quality criteria - 43.05c/L will be paid for milk supplied in March that qualifies for the bonus.

The March milk price equates to an average farm gate milk price of 47.0c/L, based on average milk solids for the month.

The milk price for March based on EU Standard constituents of 3.4pc protein and 4.2pc butterfat is 45.8c/L.

"There has been significant pressure on milk price from continued weakness in the market over the last number of weeks and this has resulted in reduced returns for dairy commodities," said a company spokesperson.

"While we remain hopeful that dairy markets will stabilise in the medium term, milk returns remain under pressure in the short term."

Earlier this week, Kerry Group also cut its milk price by 4c/L and announced it will pay 40c/L (including VAT) at 3.30pc protein and 3.60pc fat for March milk.

Last week Lakeland Dairies was the first milk processor to announce a cut of 4c/L for March milk.

In the Republic of Ireland, Lakeland Dairies will pay 42.85c/L inclusive of VAT, for milk at 3.6pc fat and 3.3pc protein.

It said dairy markets are currently experiencing "a significant downturn which is manifested in sluggish demand for dairy commodities."

A slow recovery in the price of milk is expected towards the end of the year, according to Market Analyst at Vesper, Jesper Endlich, who addressed the Bord Bia Dairy Markets Seminar in Kildare earlier this week.

“We’re close to the bottom now, we believe. The potential to go lower is quite limited,” he said.

However, a "sustained recovery" is not on the cards according to other analysts.

Susan Kilsby, agricultural economist at ANZ Bank in New Zealand, recently said this is due to abundant supply and reduced buying by top importer China.

Demand from China is now improving, she said, but recent purchase levels will not make up for the lack of buying earlier in the season.