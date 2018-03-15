Dairygold latest processor to cut milk price

This comes following Glanbia Ireland cutting its milk price yesterday by 3c/l from January levels.

However, it will also include a ‘special support payment’ of 1c/l to reflect “the tough Spring” and “challenging” conditions on farms.

It will pay milk suppliers 32c/l including VAT for February at 3.6pc butterfat and 3.3pc protein.

Kerry Group also moved to cut its milk price by 2c/l from January levels. It will pay suppliers 34c/l including VAT for February. While Lakeland Dairies cut his prices by 1c/L.

It also follows Global Dairy Trade prices slipping for the second time in a row.