Dairygold increases its December milk price

Margaret Donnelly

Dairygold has confirmed that it will pay suppliers 31.19c/L as a base milk price for December supplies, a 1c/L increase on its November price.

This 1c/L increase is in response to milk powder and protein returns strengthening as global milk supply/demand becomes more balanced, according to Dairygold.

This equates to an average farm gate milk price of 38.1c/L based on average December milk solids, achieved by our suppliers, for all milk supplied to Dairygold.

According to Dairygold its board will continue to monitor market developments and remains focused on maximising the commercial return and ensuring operational efficiency.

It comes after Glanbia announced it will pay its member milk suppliers 31c/L including VAT, for December manufacturing milk supplies at 3.6% butterfat and 3.3% protein.

This is an increase of 1c/L from the November base price.

Lakeland Dairies announced it would pay suppliers In the Republic of Ireland, a base price of 31.31c/L (including VAT and Lactose bonus) will be paid for milk supplied in December.

The base price has been increased by 1c/L.

Online Editors


