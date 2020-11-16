Dairygold holds October Milk Price

Dairygold has maintained its October Quoted Milk Price at 31.75cpl, based on standard constituents of 3.3% Protein and 3.6% Butterfat, inclusive of bonuses and VAT.

This equates to an average farm gate milk price of 41.3cpl based on average October milk solids, achieved by our suppliers, for all milk supplied to Dairygold.

According to the company, Dairy markets continue to adjust to challenges posed by Covid-19.

"While milk supply will likely outstrip demand in the coming months, current dairy markets remain relatively stable in near-term. As is customary, the Board will continue to review milk price on a month by month basis," it said.

Online Editors