Dairygold cuts July milk price

Farming Independent Team

Dairygold confirms that its base price for July milk supplies, based on standard constituents of 3.3% Protein and 3.6% Butterfat, inclusive of VAT and bonuses is 29.69cpl, a reduction of 1cpl on the June milk price.

This equates to a farm gate milk price of 32.18cpl based on average July milk solids for all Dairygold Milk Suppliers.

In a statement the company said over the last number of months, dairy markets have been challenging and uncertain, with butter returns falling significantly, far outweighing the marginal increases in powder prices.

"The weakness in butter prices has been caused by excess supply over demand. More recently, cheddar cheese returns have been negatively impacted, primarily due to the uncertainty over Brexit.

"Regrettably, a downward milk price adjustment is necessary. Dairygold will continue to monitor market developments on a monthly basis and remains vigilant with regard to maximising the commercial return and ensuring operational efficiency," it said.

Last week Glanbia cut its base milk price to 29.5c/L, a move that was strongly criticised by farming organisations. Lakeland Dairies, Aurivo and Kerry also announced milk price cuts for their July supplies last week.

 

 

Online Editors


