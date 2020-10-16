Dairygold confirms September Milk Price

Dairygold has increased its September Quoted Milk Price by 1cpl to 31.75cpl, based on standard constituents of 3.3% Protein and 3.6% Butterfat, inclusive of bonuses and VAT.

Dairygold said this equates to an average farm gate milk price of 38.59cpl based on average September milk solids, achieved by its suppliers, for all milk supplied.

"Global markets have continued to be resilient over recent weeks. However with milk flows expected to increase by c. 1.7% year on year and against a background of weaker global economies, down side risks remain.

"As is customary, the Board will continue to review milk price on a month by month basis," he company said in a statement.

Online Editors