Dairygold announces milk price for August supplies

Dairygold has announced its milk price for August supplies, stating that it will pay farmers 32c/L, which includes a 0.5c/L quality bonus and VAT.

The Dairygold Board announced today that it has decided to maintain the base price paid for milk supplied in August at 32c/L inclusive of 0.5c/L quality bonus and VAT, based on standard constituents of 3.3pc Protein and 3.6pc Butterfat.

It comes after Kerry announced its August milk price of 32/c/L (including VAT) - reflecting no change in on its July milk price.

Last week Glanbia announced it would pay its Member milk suppliers 32c/L including VAT for August manufacturing milk supplies at 3.6pc butterfat and 3.3pc protein. This is unchanged from the July price paid to members.

Glanbia Ireland (GI) has increased its base milk price for August from 31/c/L to 32c/L including VAT, for manufacturing milk at 3.6pc fat and 3.3pc protein. There will be no support payment from Glanbia Co-op this month.

Online Editors

