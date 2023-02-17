Dairygold announces milk price cut and warns ‘weakened’ markets will impact price over coming months

Weakened dairy market conditions will continue to impact milk price over the coming months, the Dairygold Board said in a statement.

Dairygold has cut its milk price for January milk by 6.0c/L to 52.0c/L, based on standard constituents of 3.3pc protein and 3.6pc butterfat, inclusive of sustainability and quality bonuses and VAT.

It also warned that weakened dairy market conditions will continue to impact milk price over the coming months.

In addition, it said in a statement, that the January early calving bonus of 3.15c/L including VAT will be paid on milk supplied in January in accordance with milk quality criteria.

"Therefore, milk supplied in January that qualifies for the early calving bonus will have a quoted milk price of 55.15c/L."

It said the January milk price equates to an average January farm gate milk price of 64.2c/L, based on average January milk solids,.

A company spokesperson commented that “Dairy market prices have weakened considerably in recent months, caused by an increase in global milk supplies and reduced demand driven by higher inflation.

"Weakened dairy market conditions will continue to impact milk price over the coming months. The Dairygold Board will continue to monitor markets closely and review milk price on a month by month basis”.

It comes after both Lakeland Dairies and Kerry Group cut the price for January milk in recent days.

Kerry Group announced that its base price for January milk supplies is 50c/L, inclusive of VAT, at 3.30pc protein and 3.60pc fat – a cut of 6c/L.

Lakeland Dairies will pay 52.85c/L for January milk, it said. This price includes an Input Support Payment of 1.5c/L, inclusive of VAT, for all suppliers.

In recent weeks Lakeland Dairies warned its suppliers that there will be "a significant milk price correction in the coming months."

Dairy markets started turning towards the end of 2022 and have weakened very significantly in recent months with growth in global milk supplies continuing, Lakeland Dairies said in a statement issued today.

"High rates of inflation are affecting overall market sentiment. Demand has reduced, buyers have held back, exports have slowed and prices have eased considerably.

"This will have a continuing impact for all processors during 2023 and will continue to affect milk price, in line with weaker market conditions, over the coming months," Lakeland Dairies said.