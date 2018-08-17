Dairygold announces its July milk price

Dairygold has announced its July milk price for suppliers.

Dairygold has announced its July milk price for suppliers.

The Dairygold Board decided to maintain the base price paid for milk supplied in July at 32c/L inclusive of 0.5c/L quality bonus and VAT, based on standard constituents of 3.3pc protein and 3.6pc butterfat.

It comes after Glanbia announced that it will pay its Member milk suppliers 32c/L including VAT for July manufacturing milk supplies at 3.6pc butterfat and 3.3pc protein.

Glanbia Ireland (GI) has maintained its base milk price for July at 31 cpl including VAT, for manufacturing milk at 3.6pc fat and 3.3pc protein.

Lakeland Dairies has increased the base milk price by 1c/L to 32.78c/L including VAT for July milk supplies.

Last week Kerry Group announced a milk price rise of 1c/L (VAT inclusive) to its suppliers for July milk.

It comes the day after Kerry announced half year figures that showed revenue growth of 1.4pc year on year for the first half.

