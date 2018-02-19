Dairygold announces its January milk price

It announced today that it is holding its January milk price at 36c/L including 0.5c/L quality bonus and Vat.

Last week Lakeland Dairies and Kerry Group both set their January milk price, with both processors holding their base prices.

Lakeland Dairies held its base milk price for January milk at 35.5c/L including VAT, having withdrawn the 1c/L butter bonus which has been paid monthly from September to December inclusive.