Tuesday 20 February 2018

Dairygold announces its January milk price

Margaret Donnelly

Margaret Donnelly

Dairygold has announced that it will hold the price the Co-Operative paid for milk supplied in the month of January.

It announced today that it is holding its January milk price at 36c/L including 0.5c/L quality bonus and Vat.

Last week Lakeland Dairies and Kerry Group both set their January milk price, with both processors holding their base prices.

Lakeland Dairies held its base milk price for January milk at 35.5c/L including VAT, having withdrawn the 1c/L butter bonus which has been paid monthly from September to December inclusive.

Kerry Group announced that it was holding its milk price for January at 36c/L (VAT inclusive). It is also paying a 0.8c/L VAT inclusive for milk supplied in 2017 (excluding fixed price contracts) to fulfill its milk contract commitment.

Glanbia Ireland previously announced that it would its milk suppliers 35c/L including VAT for January manufacturing milk supplies at 3.6pc butterfat and 3.3pc protein. This price is unchanged from the December price.

Online Editors

