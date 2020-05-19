Dairygold announces cut to its April milk price

Recent milk price cuts have seen the price dairy farmers are paid by processors vary by as much as €6,500 for a 400,000-litre supplier according to ICMSA. Photographs: Liam Burke/Press 22

Dairygold has announced that it will cut its April base milk price to suppliers by 1c/L.

It confirmed today that its base price for April milk supplies, based on standard constituents of 3.3pc Protein and 3.6pc Butterfat, inclusive of VAT and bonuses is 28.69c/L, a reduction of 1c/L on the March milk price.

According to Dairygold, this equates to an average farm gate milk price of 30.99cpl based on average April milk solids, achieved by our suppliers, for all milk supplied to Dairygold.

It also said that the COVID-19 pandemic continues to distort the global demand for dairy products, but that the Dairygold Board and Management are taking all necessary measures to mitigate the consequences but "regrettably, milk price adjustments are necessary at this point".

Last week, Kerry, Glanbia and Lakeland confrirmed they were cutting their milk price by 1c/L.

Such recent milk price cuts have seen the price dairy farmers are paid by processors vary by as much as €6,500 for a 400,000-litre supplier, according to figures from the ICMSA.

ICMSA dairy chair Gerard Quain said the price announcements for April had again highlighted an "astonishing difference" between the West Cork co-ops and their larger counterparts both in Munster and elsewhere.

He said that taking the four-month peak period to June inclusive, a 400,000 litre supplier to, for example, Lisavaird is receiving "probably €6,500 more for their milk than their counterpart supplying to other processors up the country".

"By July of last year, we estimated that the Lisavaird supplier had received €7,000 more than their counterpart supplying into the much bigger co-ops," he said.

"We asked then how it was possible for such a difference to emerge for homogeneous products on a homogeneous market? We're asking it again."

