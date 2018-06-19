Both Dairygold and LacPatrick have announced their May milk prices with a difference of almost 2c/L between the two processors.

Dairygold and LacPatrick set May milk prices with nearly 2c/L difference

Dairygold will pay its milk suppliers 32c/L inclusive of 0.5c/L quality bonus and VAT, based on standard constituents of 3.3pc protein and 3.6pc butterfat (for May deliveries), which is an increase of 1.0c/L on April base milk price.

It also announced that the special weather/fodder relief payment of 1c/L no longer applies. It paid 31c/L (inclusive of 0.5c/L quality bonus and VAT) for April supplies, which in turn was a reduction of 1.0c/L on its March base milk price.

LacPatrick Meanwhile, the board of LacPatrick Dairies met today and set a price for May milk. Suppliers in Northern Ireland will receive a base price of 26p/litre for milk supplied in May.