Dairy stocks rally as heatwaves drive rare shortage in world's biggest milk producer

Milk prices in India have risen by more than 10% in the last year

Dairy stocks are rallying in India as the world's largest milk-producing nation suffers a rare shortage that has driven prices higher ahead of peak summer demand.

Shares of Parag Milk Foods Ltd. and Heritage Foods Ltd. have risen more than 14% each this month as the nation braces for heat waves that threaten dairy production. The government last week said it is considering imports to boost supply.